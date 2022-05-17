How to get Horsetail in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a ton of different plants which you can collect in the game, used for a variety of different purposes such as ingredients in cooking or materials for character ascension. One of these plants is the Horsetail, which is commonly used as a cooking ingredient. Most recently, the Horsetail has been featured as an ingredient for seasoning in the new Spices from the West event.

All of the Horsetail you’ll find are located in Liyue, located to the northeast of Bishui Plain. Most of the Horsetail is concentrated together, so you shouldn’t have any issue finding these plants or forming a route between them.

Liyue Locations

Here is a map of where you can find Horsetails in Genshin Impact. There are 29 Horsetails to find on this route:

Image via HoYoverse

You can also find Horsetail from the vendor, Herbalist Gui. Gui works at the Bubu Pharmacy which is located on the north end of Liyue Harbor. You can buy 10 Horsetails from Gui, and the shop should reset every few days. Here is his location:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

What are Horsetails used for in Genshin Impact?

Horsetails are a rare item found only in Liyue and are used in just a few recipes. While they are more recently used as ingredients in events such as Spices of the West, you’ll mostly be incorporating these items as ingredients while making food in the game.

Food Recipe Fake Fly Bait (x10) x1 Sakura Bloom

x1 Horsetail Rice Buns x1 Rice

x1 Horsetail Jueyun Guoba x2 Horsetail

x2 Rice

x1 Ham

x1 Jueyun Chili

Otherwise, you won’t find much use for Horsetails in Genshin Impact aside from the few recipes they are used in. However, one of these recipes is also used for fishing. Avid fishers in the game would find it helpful to regularly farm Horsetails as a part of their daily routine. Additionally, the other two items are useful to carry around for exploration, further increasing the viability of carrying these items around.

Once you exhaust yourself of Horsetails in your realm, don’t forget that you can wait a few days for them to reappear. Collectible items in the overworld will refresh every few days, so you’ll be able to return to your regular farming route once some time passes. That’s all you need to know about farming Horsetails in Genshin Impact! Collect as many of these as you can for your fishing and eating needs.