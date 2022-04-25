How to get into Chelona’s Rise in Elden Ring

To get in Chelona’s Rise, the first thing you need to do is interact with the imp statue in front of it. The statue will then tell you to “seek three great wise beasts,” which are, in fact, giant ethereal turtles.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It’s likely you’ve done this before to unlock other sealed towers around The Lands Between. The main difference here is that these turtles are spread far and wide around the surrounding area, rather than being near the tower. Before you head after these turtles it’s important to note that fast traveling, resting, or dying will cause any remaining turtles to disappear until you interact with the imp statue again.

First beast

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This beast can be found near the tower, just to the southwest, at the location shown on the map below. The easiest way to tag it is with a ranged attack, like a thrown kukri.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Second beast

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This beast can be found to the north of the tower, near the Ringleader’s Evergaol, at the location shown on the map below. Since this beast is floating in the air, you can use the jump pad directly beneath it to jump straight up into it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Third beast

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This beast is to the east of the tower, on a small raised platform, at the location shown on the map below. You can hit it with a ranged attack, so be careful of the drop from above, which is likely to kill you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

