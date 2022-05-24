How to get Iron in V Rising

The world of V Rising can be stressful and daunting, especially towards the later stages of the game. Hence, you will need strong weapons and different gears to fight your way through. Fortunately, you can forge weapons that will aid in your battles. That said, you will need Iron, which is an advanced resource in the game, to craft different types of equipment.

How to get Iron

Unlike Copper, which is available in abundance, Iron can only be found in one location. To obtain Iron, you need to travel to the Haunted Iron Mines, particularly the marked area mentioned in the image above.

Before you venture into the area for Iron, make sure you are carrying Copper Mace or equivalent equipment, as this will help you mine the Iron. Although Iron can only be found in one location, it’s available in abundance here, so you should be able to farm it easily. To extract Iron, simply hit the Iron Veins with Copper Mace. You can also find Iron Ores in the chests scattered around the area. Finally, by defeating the mobs in the area, you can obtain Iron as the potential drop.

One thing to be wary of is that the mobs in the area are considerably strong, so make sure you come battle prepared. Once you have Iron, you can smelt it into Iron Ingots on the Furnance. That said, you need to unlock the Iron Ingot recipe beforehand. This can be done by defeating level 37 boss Quincey the Bandit King. Along with unlocking the Iron Ingot recipe as a reward for taking down Quincey the Bandit King, you will also receive Smithy, Tailoring Bench and Iron weapon recipes