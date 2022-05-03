How to get Laurels for Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2

Laurels are a special resource you can collect during Destiny 2’s Guardian Game 2022 event. You’ll want to make sure you have as many of these available to begin unlocking cards and earn medals to score points for your Destiny 2 class. You’ll receive Laurels when you first speak with Eva, but you’re going to need more for the rest of the competition. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Laurels for the Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2.

The best way to earn Laurels throughout the Guardian Games 2022 competition is to defeat enemies using your class’ abilities. This means you’ll want to make sure whenever you fire a special ability tied to your class, such as your grenade or ranged melee strike, and you want to eliminate an opponent using it. When they fall to the ground, Laurels will appear on the ground, and you can pick them up to add to your Guardian. You’ll need these Laurels to purchase Contender Cards from Eva, which give you the chance to earn some of the best medals available in the Guardian Games 2022 event.

If you want to increase the number of Laurels you earn during the competition, make sure to wear the Guardian Games armor you received from Eva. All players should have acquired a Guardian Games armor piece when they started the Best in Class quest when speaking at Eva on the Tower. We recommend having this item equipped until the end of the Guardian Games to make sure you’re earning the most Laurels available to you.

When you’re ready, return to Eva to turn in your Laurels and receive more quests to earn the highest-scoring medals in the Guadian Games 2022 event. May the best class win the games.