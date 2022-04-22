How to get Legendary Runes in Guild Wars 2

There are three ways to obtain your Legendary Armor in Guild Wars 2: PvP, WvW, and PvE-based methods. The journey doesn’t end there, though. If you’re looking to make the best possible version of your character, you’ll need to ensure that your Legendary Armor is equipped with the perfect set of Runes.

Runes, much like Sigils, can provide bonuses above and beyond that of the base stats your equipped item comes with. For Runes, it adds an extra bonus to your Armor, such as increasing the Burning duration, boosting your Condition Damage, or Healing capabilities. Each build in Guild Wars 2 has a perfect set of Runes that will help your players achieve peak performance. The benefit of having Legendary Runes is that you can easily change their properties as needed so that if you have to alternate your roles or get tired of your build, you don’t need to incur any extra costs.

Image via ArenaNet

Legendary Runes are only obtainable through crafting them in the Mystic Forge, which means that you’ll have to obtain various base materials to craft them. However, the cost for Legendary Runes is cheaper than that of the Legendary Sigils, as you’ll need more of them for your equipment.

Item Main Ingredients Components Needed x1 Gift of Runes. x50 Mystic Mote. x20 Mystic Clover. x100 Glob of Ectoplasm. x50 Obsidian Shard. x500 Piles of Lucent Crystal, x50 Symbols of Brilliance, x50 Symbols of Potence, x50 Symbols of Skill. x1 Gift of Craftmanship. x50 Provisioner Tokens x1 Gift of Condensed Magic. x1 Gift of Blood. x1 Gift of Venom. x1 Gift of Totems. x1 Gift of Dust. x100 Vial of Powerful Blood x250 Vial of Potent Blood, x50 Vial of Thick Blood, x50 Vial of Blood.



x100 Powerful Venom Sac, 250x Potent Venom Sac, x50 Full Venom Sac, x50 Venom Sac.



x100 Elaborate Totem, x250 Intricate Totem, x50 Engraved Totem, x50 Totem.



x100 Pile of Crystalline Dust, x250 Pile of Incandescent Dust, x50 Pile of Luminous Dust, x50 Pile of Radiant Dust. x1 Gift of Condensed Might. x1 Gift of Claws. x1 Gift of Scales. x1 Gift of Bones. x1 Gift of Fangs. x100 Vicious Claw, x250 Large Claw, x50 Sharp Claw, x50 Claw.



x100 Armored Scale, x250 Large Scale, x50 Smooth Scale, x50 Scale.



x100 Armored Bone, x250 Large Bone, x50 Heavy Bone, x50 Bone.



x100 Vicious Fang, x250 Large Fang, x50 Sharp Fang, x50 Fang.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Alternatively, if you don’t have the energy or money to craft all the Legendary Runes you need, you can also combine them with Exotic Runes of the same kind. For instance, using Legendary Runes of the Nightmare and Superior Runes of the Nightmare will still stack the bonuses.