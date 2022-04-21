How to get Legendary Sigils in Guild Wars 2

If you’re looking to upgrade your Legendary Weapons, there’s little better way to go about it than adding Sigils to them. Sigils, like all other bits of gear in Guild Wars 2, come in a variety of different quality tiers. The higher the tier, the more stats they’ll add to your gear. Sigils are also a great way to add extra benefits to your weapons that can assist your character in battle. Furthermore, Sigils are vital to securing your best build that will help you excel in the middle of battle.

The benefit of using a Legendary Sigil over a Superior Sigil is that they can take on the properties of any other Superior Sigil in the game. You can also remove them from your gear without having to use an Upgrade Extractor, which is only obtainable from Black Lion Trading Post currencies like Gems and Statues. Additionally, you can change the equipped Sigil stats as needed to suit any build you might be running on your character.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before, it was possible to obtain a Legendary Sigil from a Legendary Mistforged Trunk or a Legendary Trunk, this method of acquisition has since been removed from the game, and the only way to get a Legendary Sigil is through crafting them at the Mystic Forge:

Item Main Ingredients Components Needed x1 Gift of Sigils. x75 Mystic Mote. x30 Mystic Clover. x150 Glob of Ectoplasm. x75 Obsidian Shard. x750 Piles of Lucent Crystal, x75 Symbols of Control, x75 Symbols of Enhancement, x75 Symbols of Pain. x1 Gift of Craftsmanship. x50 Provisioner Tokens x1 Gift of Condensed Magic. x1 Gift of Blood. x1 Gift of Venom. x1 Gift of Totems. x1 Gift of Dust. x100 Vial of Powerful Blood x250 Vial of Potent Blood, x50 Vial of Thick Blood, x50 Vial of Blood.



x100 Powerful Venom Sac, 250x Potent Venom Sac, x50 Full Venom Sac, x50 Venom Sac.



x100 Elaborate Totem, x250 Intricate Totem, x50 Engraved Totem, x50 Totem.



x100 Pile of Crystalline Dust, x250 Pile of Incandescent Dust, x50 Pile of Luminous Dust, x50 Pile of Radiant Dust. x1 Gift of Condensed Might. x1 Gift of Claws. x1 Gift of Scales. x1 Gift of Bones. x1 Gift of Fangs. x100 Vicious Claw, x250 Large Claw, x50 Sharp Claw, x50 Claw.



x100 Armored Scale, x250 Large Scale, x50 Smooth Scale, x50 Scale.



x100 Armored Bone, x250 Large Bone, x50 Heavy Bone, x50 Bone.



x100 Vicious Fang, x250 Large Fang, x50 Sharp Fang, x50 Fang.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

All of the Gift of Recipes can be purchased from Miyani in Lion’s arch for 10 Gold. You’ll have to combine all of these materials in the Mystic Forge to obtain your Legendary Sigil. The Tier 6 Materials that are needed for the crafting can be farmed on different maps, or you can purchase Heavy Crafting Bags from a Laurel Merchant.