How to get legendary weapons in Back 4 Blood

Legendary weapons are a rare sight in Back 4 Blood, but finding them should be seen as a gift your team of Cleaners will want to take advantage of. These golden items have a unique property that makes them worth using over other powerful guns you might come across. These golden-colored weapons were added in the Tunnels of Terror expansion, and here is how to find and equip legendary weapons in Back 4 Blood.

With legendary weapons being added in Back 4 Blood’s first expansion, you will need to have access to those tunnels to be able to find them. They do not appear in the normal Campaign levels, at least as of this writing. You can get into the Ridden Hives by either owning the expansion or playing with a friend who owns them.

While you are in one of the Hives, you need to look for Warped Chests. These appear randomly through the level and will implement some Trauma damage to your team to open. Once you pay the price, multiple weapons, attachments, and sometimes cards will drop out for your team to grab. Among these items is a small chance for a legendary weapon to drop, but it is not guaranteed. If you find an entrance to the Inner Lair, you have a better chance because multiple Warped Chests appear in those locations.

These are the only locations where you can find one of the gold weapons, so your team will need to decide if it is worth the price.