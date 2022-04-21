Lost Souls will be your primary currency in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Coiled Captors DLC. You’ll need it to spin the Wheel of Fate. The more Lost Souls you find, the more spins you’ll be able to take at the Wheel of Fate, giving you access to more loot. In this guide, we will cover how to get Lost Souls in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You’ll need to dive into the Mirror of Mysteries to obtain Lost Souls. This will be the only location you can get this resource, giving you access to the Wheel spins. The more times you complete the Mirror of Mysteries and work your way through the enemies awaiting you on the other side of the mirror, the more Lost Souls you’ll be able to obtain. After defeating an enemy in the Mirror of Mysteries, a Lost Soul will drop.

If you want to access the Mirror Mysteries, you will need access to the Coiled Captors DLC. Without it, your character will consistently comment about how they’re going to need better equipment before adventuring in that region. You can also choose to grab the Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Season Pass, giving you access to all of the current and future DLC content releasing for the first season of Wonderlands.