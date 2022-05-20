While there are tons and tons of blocks you can acquire in the main world of Minecraft, traveling between dimensions will open up the game even more for you. The Nether, in particular, is a location that will test your resolve and skills to survive while gathering an array of useful items that you can use in the regular world. One of the items you can find in this area is the Magma Block. Here is how you can get it home safely.

How to get Magma Blocks in Minecraft

There are two ways to get Magma Blocks in Minecraft. The first and most straightforward way is to travel into the Nether and mine up the blocks with any kind of pickaxe. Even a Wooden Pickaxe will work. If you try to use anything else, the block will be destroyed and not drop anything. While Magma Blocks do occasionally appear in the Overworld underground or in sea biomes, they are much more readily available in the Nether. The tradeoff, though, is all the dangerous mobs you can run into in the area, so come prepared.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Additionally, you can also craft Magma Blocks. You will need to acquire four Magma Creams from destroying Magma Cubes in the Nether. They spawn randomly around the area and split into multiple smaller enemies, so keep striking them until they are all gone.

Once you have your four Magma Creams, go to a Crafting Table and place them in a block together. Move the resulting Magma Block into your inventory.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

What do Magma Blocks do?

As you might expect, Magma Blocks are warm blocks that will damage anyone who stands on it. While it deals fire damage the longer you stay on it; it does not actually light you on fire for continual damage. Because they glow, Magma Blocks also put out a little light, but not as much as other light sources. Our favorite use of the Magma Block is for making easy water elevators. Any water source blocks sitting above it will pull that current down towards it. You will take damage at the bottom but will not drown and can quickly reach different levels.