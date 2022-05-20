How to get Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skins in Lost Ark

Instrument skins in Lost Ark are rare skins that allow you to fancy up the way you play your songs. Music is an important part of Lost Ark, as there are a ton of songs in the game with different functions. For example, playing the “Song of Escape” allows you to escape dungeons, while the “Song of Return” allows you to return to a continent that you designated. When playing music in Lost Ark, you might as well do it with an instrument that looks snazzy.

The Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument skin is one such skin that changes the appearance of your instrument. If you’ve seen these skins online and decided they fit your character, you might be wondering how to obtain this rare instrument. This guide will go over how to get the Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin in Lost Ark.

The Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skins are available from the Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest. This item allows players to select a particular skin from the Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin line. However, this chest is only available to players who already have the Launch Celebration Gift.

The Launch Celebration Gift was only available to players who played the game around the launch of the game on Western servers. If you have this gift and haven’t opened it yet, then your Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin will be available here. Unfortunately, if you missed the gift, there currently isn’t another way to get these skins.

You should have the Launch Celebration Gift if you logged into the game from February 19 to March 1. Otherwise, you unfortunately have missed your window of opportunity to get these skins. This doesn’t mean these skins won’t be available in the future, but for now, you’ll have to wait for any announcement about these skins’ return.