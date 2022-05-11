Monarch Intel is the primary resource you can find during Call of Duty: Warzone’s Operation Monarch event. You need to search the island to obtain Monarch Intel, eventually earning enough to acquire a Titan S.C.R.E.A.M device, which you can then use to direct Godzilla or King Kong to fire an ultimate attack somewhere Caldera and eliminate enemies. In this guide, we will detail how to get Monarch Intel in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to get Monarch Intel

There are multiple ways you can find Monarch Intel and add it to your total. When you initially begin a match, all of the contracts are a good way to acquire Monarch Intel. However, these are limited. Once there are none left, you’ll need to become more aggressive to find more.

Another way you can find Monarch Intel is by defeating players. Each one drops a piece of Intel after you beat them, encouraging you and your teammates to work together to take them out. The more enemies you encounter, the intel you can grab to begin commanding King Kong or Godzilla. Alternatively, you can try doing damage to King Kong or Godzilla by shooting at them to gain intel, but it’s much slower.

The best method to earn Monarch Intel during Operation Monarch is through the Monarch Intel drops. Like loadout drops, Monarch Intel will fall from the sky and land at specific locations. You can then head to that location, interact with the crate, and Monarch Intel will appear in its place, providing you with a good amount of intel points. Before they drop, you’ll see a blue outline of where they’re going to appear on your map.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

These Monarch Intel drops are some of the riskier ways to obtain the intel because the locations of these drops go out to all players. Therefore, everyone will see them, so you can expect to encounter enemy players while also trying to grab intel when you head to a location. You need to be fast to pick up enough Monarch Intel, but this game mode is aggressive. We recommend leaning into it and working together with your team to complete these matches.