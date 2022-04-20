How to get Mossy Lures in Pokémon Go

When it comes to obtaining lures in Pokémon Go, you usually have to wait for specific events to drop if you want those items for free. Otherwise, there are a handful of direct methods for you to obtain lures, such as the Mossy Lure, and use them in Pokémon Go. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can get a Mossy Lure and why you need them in Pokémon Go.

When you want to obtain a Mossy Lure, we recommend checking to see if the current event in the mobile game gives you one. For example, during Sustainability Week 2022, all players receive a Mossy Lure with the event box offered when it kicks off in your region. You can receive one Mossy Lure and place it on a PokéStop to lure Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokémon to your location.

However, more often than not, you will need to purchase a Mossy Lure from the Pokémon Go in-game store. You can find it in the shop, and it should be available for you to purchase using 180 PokéCoins. You can earn those PokéCoins by keeping a Pokémon at a nearby Gym or directly buying them using real-world money. We recommend farming PokéCoins from nearby Gyms if you regularly play the game, rather than using real-world money.