How to get Noble Banquet outfits in Lost Ark

The Noble Banquet outfits in Lost Ark are new skins you can unlock in Lost Ark. Unfortunately, getting these skins requires you to shell out a bit of money in most cases. But there are still a few ways to get these skins in your hands.

These skins were added in the recent April Update, which brought South Vern and the Ark Pass into the game. As every update is added to the game, more and more skins will come to Lost Ark. Here is how to get the Noble Banquet outfits in Lost Ark.

Through the Lost Ark shop

The Lost Ark shop allows you to buy these skins directly, costing a bit of money. This is the first and easiest way to get these skins, so if you just care about these skins as soon as possible, this may be your preferred method of attending the Noble Banquet.

The Noble Banquet skins are located in the Skin tab at the Lost Ark shop. They are easy to find, so you shouldn’t have any trouble locating these fancy costumes. Note: the weapon skin and the gear skin are sold separately, so you’ll need a total of 1,110 Crystals to purchase both of them.

Now, you don’t necessarily need to spend money to get these skins. While you can choose to buy Royal Crystals to convert into regular Crystals (which will cost you at least $20 unless you already have leftover Royal Crystals), you can also use the Currency Exchange feature to get Crystals for free. You can use Gold to get Crystal, which should cost you about 5,500 – 6,000 gold at current rates.

Through the Ark Pass

The Ark Pass is another way you can get the Noble Banquet skins, and if you plan on spending money, is likely the most cost-effective way to get them. While it is cheaper to buy them directly through the shop, spending extra money on the Ark Pass also allows you to get some honing materials to power up your characters.

That being said, if you don’t care about honing materials and are fine with just the free Ark Pass, you might want to consider getting these skins for cheaper through the Lost Ark shop or spending some Gold to get them instead.

Through the Ark Pass, you’ll get a different part of the skin set every 5 levels you complete, starting from Level 15. As a result, if you do not complete the Ark Pass, you will not have the total set. Be sure to do all the missions to complete the skin set.