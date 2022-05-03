How to get Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber in Fortnite

The fandom for Obi-Wan Kenobi is certainly reaching an all-time high with the Jedi’s new show on Disney Plus. So much so, even Fortnite has decided to honor the Star Wars character, tossing in his iconic blue lightsaber into almost all of its modes. There’s already an abundance of items as it is, but that doesn’t your chances of honing his blade will be slim. Here’s where you should be looking for this top-tier weapon.

Players can get their hands on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber simply by searching chests placed all around the game’s map. Lightsabers do appear to have a high spawn rate, but those only desiring the Jedi’s particular blade may need to do some extra hunting. This is because the game’s current loot pool also includes lightsabers used by Kylo Ren, Mace Windu, and Luke Skywalker — all of which have the same spawn rates.

No matter which you come across, all of the lightsabers are considered to be vicious weapons from up-close. This is because each swing is incredibly fast, with the first pair of hits delivering 45 damage each. Players can also activate a slam attack that deals 150 once six consecutive hits have landed.

As overpowering as it sounds, the melee weapons won’t be permanent to the battle royale. Lightsabers and all other Star Wars gear will only stick around for two weeks, in total, and are expected to be vaulted once more on May 17.

