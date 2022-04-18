How to get Ophidia Spathe in Destiny 2

Ophidia Spathe is an exotic chest armor available to Hunters in Destiny 2. The battle piece is one of the most sought valuables in the game, and rightfully so. Its passive Scissor Fingers allow users to carry two knife charges instead of one. However, obtaining Ophidia Spathe is not a straightforward task as there is no guaranteed method to acquire one.

How to get Ophidia Spathe

Ophidia Spathe can be obtained by participating in various PvP and PvE events in Destiny 2. There is no sure-shot way of obtaining the exotic piece, and you have to keep grinding for it until you get one. That said, the drop rates aren’t bad, and you should be able to land one after playing for a while.

Apart from the method mentioned above, you can also buy it from merchant Xur who usually carries various exotic gears and resources. However, the items he carries are random so keep regularly checking to see if he has Ophidia Spathe in the lot.

Finally, you can play Strikes, Nightfalls, Flashpoint, Crucible, or Exotic Engrams to get a shot at landing Ophidia Spathe. That said, the drop rates here are meager, and it might take a while before you get the desired gear from these events.