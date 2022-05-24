How to get Opulent Keys in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Opulent Keys will be an essential item to acquire during Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. You’ll need them if you want to open the Opulent Chests on the Derelict Leviathan, giving you the chance to roll on Menagerie Weapons available for the Season of the Haunted. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Opulent Keys and how to use them in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

How to get Opulent Keys

There are several ways you can find an Opulent Key. It can drop from Destination chests on the Derelict Leviathan, in Haunted Alcove chests, or by completing the Nightmare Containment public activity, which means completing all of the available tiers and defeating the Nightmare at the end.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you have an Opulent Key, find it in your inventory and examine it. The details available on it point to where you need to go to find the correct Opulent Chest.

How to use Opulent Keys

Each Opulent Key you have worked on a different Opulent Chest. In various locations, you can find them all over on the Derelict Leviathan. For example, the key in our example worked on an Opulent Chest in the Pleasure Gardens. We needed to make our way to the Pleasure Gardens on the Derelict Leviathan and try to find the correct chest. There are multiple chests in this area. If we did not find the correct one, we wouldn’t be able to open it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Opulent Chest that would work allows us to interact with it, opening it to receive the rewards inside. Make sure to always read the description on your Opulent Key before seeking out these chests.