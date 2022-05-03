How to get Ordovis’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

Many of you might remember Ordovis’s Greatsword from the network test. This mighty greatsword scales off of faith and deals both physical and holy damage. This weapon comes equipped with the unique skill, Ordovis’s Vortex. This weapon art allows you to spin the blade behind yourself to gather momentum before slamming the blade down on the ground in an AOE. This ability can be charged to increase its power as well, making it even more deadly. Here is how you can get Ordovis’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is the area to the north of Liurnia and can only be reached in two ways. First, you can obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight. With both halves of the medallion, you can take the Grand Lift of Dectus up to the plateau from northern Liurnia. Second, you can go through the dungeon that connects the ravine in Liurnia to the plateau. This way is not recommended if you are new to the game or are underleveled since the pathway is rather treacherous.

Once you reach the plateau, make your way east to the Capital City. After entering the outer wall, make your way northeast around the inner wall of the city. Instead of traveling up the hill to where the Draconic Tree Sentinel is, head down the hill next to the wall and under the bridge to find the Auriza Hero’s Grave dungeon. You will need to traverse this dungeon to the end and defeat the Crucible Knight duo boss at the end. After the boss is defeated, you will receive Ordovis’s Greatsword.