How to get Orokin Animus Matrix in Warframe

In the Deimos Warframe update, many new resources were added to discover in this hostile open-world environment. A new gameplay mechanic, the Necramech, was a new mech suit designed to help players deal with the heavy infestation on the surface. Orokin Animus Matrix has to be farmed to earn these new mechs, and finding them is not easy. This guide will break down how to collect them.

Heading to Deimos

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To begin the hunt for this incredibly rare resource, you must earn access to the Deimos open world. To gain access to this biome, you must head to the Codex and begin and complete the Heart of Deimos questline. Upon completing this quest, you can start the hunt for the Orokin Animus Matrix.

Bounty Farming

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have access to the infested family, speak to Mother and start farming bounties. To have a chance at acquiring this item, you must follow these quest steps.

Grab a Tier 1 Isolation Vault bounty and complete it.

Grab and complete a Tier 2 bounty and finish it.

Once you have completed both of these bounties, you will unlock a Tier 3 Isolation Vault.

During the final isolation vault run, you will encounter an enemy deep under the surface of Deimos, the Necramech.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Combating the Necramech is tough, but this guide will help you get your hands on your own to help make this mission simpler. You will encounter a trio of these foes at the end of the Tier Three isolation vault. Each mech defeated will drop a single Orokin Animus Matrix. Completing the bounty has a very slight chance of dropping a fourth. These demanding missions are the only way to farm this extremely rare resource.