How to get Pac-Man items in Fortnite

Ever since Fortnite launched, it’s been a hotbed of crossover content. Movies, streaming series, and other video games have come to the island in the form of cosmetics and special events. A beloved classic has just entered the fray: Pac-Man items are now a part of the Fortnite universe. Here are the Pac-Man items you can get and how to get them.

Related: How to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite

What Pac-Man items are available in Fortnite?

There are two goodies up for grabs. First is the Pac-Man back bling, which you can see a portion of on the left side of the image at the top of this article. As described on the Fortnite blog, this back bling has five variations, featuring Pac-Man himself, as well as the ghosts Inky, Pinky, Blinky, and Clyde. You can choose which one to display, and they’ll actually face left or right depending on which way you’re looking. The Pac-Man back bling will cost you 500 V-Bucks.

Then there’s the Pac-Brained emote, represented on the right side of the same image. It’s a pretty elaborate animation: your character sits on a classic arcade stool, holds a joystick, and actually begins playing Pac-Man, as the game is displayed in hologram form above their head. The Pac-Brained emote will cost you 300 V-Bucks.

When will the Pac-Man items be available in Fortnite?

As of the time of this writing, the Pac-Man back bling and Pac-Brained emote are both currently available in Fortnite Item Shop. However, items do tend to rotate in and out of the store. If the items are gone by the time you log in, don’t fret: Epic Games often brings cosmetics back at regular times. It’s easy enough to check the store and see what’s being featured.

Some special skins, like the Mecha Strike Commander, are not available in the shop, but that’s not the case here. For those looking to suit up in something special, we have a list of the best sweaty skins in Fortnite.