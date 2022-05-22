How to get paper in V Rising

Like most survival games, V Rising revolves around collecting different resources for progression. Paper is one of the most common materials used by players, and it is primarily employed for technical development. Since Paper holds such importance in the game, it’s vital to know how to acquire it in abundance.

How to get paper

Fortunately, Paper is relatively easy to find in V Rising. Bandit Camps is probably the best place to find it. However, it’s recommended not to venture into this area before hitting level 20. Once in the area, look for chests as they usually contain Paper. You can also defeat the mobs in the area, which occasionally drop Paper. The overall probability of Paper being inside a chest or as a potential drop from mobs is pretty decent, so you should be able to farm a decent amount of Paper in a short while.

Until level 37, looting is the only way you can acquire Paper. However, after defeating the boss Nicholaus, The Fallen, you’ll be able to access Paper Press which is in the second tier of the Research Desk. Once you have the access, you’ll be able to craft Paper independently and don’t rely on loots to farm it.