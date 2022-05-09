Petalouda Scales are a valuable resource for you to find in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll want to find these if you’re looking to craft Enhanced Manganese Ink, Sungold Firesand, or Commanding Craftsman’s Draught. There are several ways to obtain them, and some methods are easier than others. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Petalouda Scales in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get Petalouda Scales

There are only two ways to obtain these scales. You can obtain them from Petalouda mobs you find in the game or purchase them from Gemstone Traders. Petalouda Scales came out in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion. Therefore, you need to access this expansion if you want to find or purchase them.

Where to find Petalouda

There are several locations you can find Petalouda spawns in Final Fantasy XIV. One of the best places to find this creature is in Elpis. We recommend making your way to this region and then going to the southwest to the Twelve Wonders. Here, check the flower beds around this area, and you should see the Petalouda floating above them. Unfortunately, the scales have a slight chance of dropping off these creatures, and waiting for them to spawn is time-consuming.

Screenshot by DoublexP

Gemstone Traders

The alternative is to speak with the Gemstone Traders in the Endwalker regions. You’ll want to talk with Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan, Sajareen in Radz-at-Han, or Aisara in Elpis to purchase them. It will cost you two Bicolor Gemstones to purchase a Petalouda Scale. For those who prefer working on FATEs, these are a better way to spend your time, and it will be much faster.