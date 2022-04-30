How to get Phazyonite in Deep Rock Galactic – and what it does

Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 brought a whole bunch of new features to the game. There are new bosses, new events, and an outfit that might be slightly too revealing. There’s also a new mineral for you to gather from Hoxxis IV with your mining crew: Phazyonite.

If you’re reluctant to spend your valuable credits on cosmetics because you’d rather buy weapons or upgrades, then Phazyonite might be just what you need to finally round out your wardrobe. That’s because this rare resource can’t be used for anything else, meaning there’s not much reason to hoard it up over the long run.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Finding Phazyonite during missions will likely be a pretty rare occurrence, though. Keep an eye out for the purple mineral all you want, but odds are you’ll barely ever see it. There is, however, an easier way to pick some up.

All you need to do is spend a few of your hard-earned credits at The Shop. For every 25,000 you spend there, you’ll be awarded 30 Phazyonite as a bonus. It also appears that, with the introduction of this system, players were given a sum of Phazyonite corresponding with the amount they would have earned for all the credits they spent before the bonus was in place.

