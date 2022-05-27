How to get Pokémon Go Fest 2022 tickets from the Golden Razz Berry Hunt sweepstakes

The Pokémon Go Twitter account announced a new sweepstake that players can take part in. The sweepstake is called the Golden Razz Berry Hunt. The winners of the competition will be rewarded with a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket. Keep reading below to learn how to compete in the sweepstakes.

How to enter the Golden Razz Berry Hunt sweepstakes

First, you need to have a Twitter account and have to be following @PokemonGOapp. You need to retweet posts from the Pokémon Go account that include a Golden Razz Berry. Golden Razz berries are fictional fruit in the world of Pokémon and look like gold grapes. Only fifty people who retweet the correct posts with a Golden Razz will win the sweepstakes, and the winners are decided by random.

Golden Razz Berries are used in the Pokémon games to make catching wild Pokémon easier. If a trainer throws a Golden Razz at a wild Pokémon, the catch rate will increase drastically. However, the effects wear off when the wild Pokémon breaks out of a Poké Ball. The Golden Razz functions the same way in Go, but the berry can also be used to feed a Gym defender. Feeding a Gym defender with a Golden Razz will completely refill a Pokémon’s motivation.

When does the sweepstake start?

The Golden Razz Berry Hunt sweepstakes are available right now. The competition will last until May 31 at 6 AM PT, so go on Twitter and head over to Pokémon Go right now if you want the chance to get a Go Fest ticket. The winners may be chosen at random, but you never know if you could be one of those lucky fifty.

We’re excited to announce that we’re giving away #PokemonGOFest2022 tickets in our first-ever Golden Razz Berry hunt sweepstakes!



From now until May 31, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. PDT, scour @PokemonGOapp on Twitter for posts that include a Golden Razz Berry.



See below for more rules: pic.twitter.com/usy19ok5f5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2022

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will run between June 4 and June 5, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. An extra ticketed event is set to happen on August 27. A ticket is normally priced at $14.99, and it gives players access to extra features like exclusive Special Research and encountering rare Pokémon.