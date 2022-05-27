Potions and JRPGs are like peanut butter and jelly or a mouse and keyboard. In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you’ll need a lot of potions to keep your character alive and kicking. Here’s how to get potions in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds if you run out of them.

Where can you buy potions in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The ability to purchase potions doesn’t unlock immediately after starting the game. You’ll need to progress through the main quest line until Bert at Swift Solutions gives you the Tainted Autumn Forest mission.

From there, the shop can be accessed by pressing the three-dashed symbol on the top right. Once that’s pressed, look on the bottom right of the screen to find the “Shop” emblem. Its symbol is a gold coin bag with some pieces glittering on the right of it. Then, click “Shop” again at the top of the menu to finally see what’s on offer. However, to get to the Small HP Potions, you’ll need to click the tab on the top that says “Basic Shop.” From there, you can finally buy 50 small HP potions for 300 gold. They should be easy to purchase, especially if you use some coupon codes from the publisher Netmarble.

Now that you have them bought, you should see your total of potions increase on the top left while exploring the game’s environments. The screenshot below, for example, shows 71 that can be used. Simply click it to use a potion straight away. They won’t work if your health bar is full.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds also has a healing class called the Engineer. We recommend you invite your friends to make a party and then have one of them heal you during tough battles in the game. Otherwise, use your potions to your heart’s desire.