How to get Pride cards and gun buddy in Valorant’s Pride event

It’s June, which means Riot Games is getting ready to kick off its Pride Month celebration. Riot Games is preparing to release tons of new content to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, within its popular first-person shooter game, Valorant. Riot will begin its Pride Month festivities by giving away a new Pride card and gun buddy.

If you’re excited to represent yourself to the Valorant community or show off your support, then you might be wondering how to claim these Pride cards and a new gun buddy. Fortunately, getting these new cosmetics is very easy. Best of all, it’s completely free too, so you won’t have to shell out any cash to show your Pride Month spirit.

To get the new Pride cosmetics, simply go to the Valorant shop. The Pride Month cosmetics should be one of the featured bundles and includes all of the mentioned cosmetics above. As the bundle is free, it’ll have a cost of 0 RP, so be sure to claim these items before they leave the shop until the next Pride Month rolls around.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unfortunately, many of these player cards seem like a repeat of last year’s Pride Month. While it’s good news for those who haven’t been able to claim these cards last year, those who were expecting something new won’t find that just yet. If you already have these player cards claimed from last year then you won’t receive any duplicates on your account.

After getting these cosmetics, you can equip them by clicking the “Collection” tab on the top right. Here you’ll see Player Cards on the left side of the screen. Find the player card you wish to equip, and that now will display the card at the beginning of every match. The gun buddy can be equipped by clicking an individual gun, clicking the “Buddies” tab, and then finding the “Pride 2022” buddy.

Be sure to claim these free rewards before they leave the shop, and display your pride to the Valorant community.