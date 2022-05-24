Multiple resource components were removed from the game at the start of Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. However, Resonant Alloy is not one of them. It remains in the crafting portion of the game, and you can continue to acquire it to upgrade and craft your weapons. It’s a resource you’ll need to use at the Relic to craft your weapons reasonably often. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Resonant Alloy in Destiny 2.

How to get Resonant Alloy

Resonant Alloy will be the primary resource you use to create your weapons at the Relic. Resonant Alloy is what you use whenever crafting a frame for your initial weapon. You will find this is true for any weapon you attempt to craft at the Relic. The more Resonant Alloy you have in your inventory, the more weapons you can create whenever you want to add a new one to your arsenal, giving it an array of perks and viable tools to aid you in combat.

A good way to get Resonant Alloy is to break down legendary weapons. The legendary weapons you have no use for or don’t plan to add to your arsenal can be broken down at your leisure to ensure you don’t waste any space in your inventory. Resonant Alloy will appear in your inventory whenever you do this, which you can bring back to the Relic to begin crafting new weapons for your arsenal. You can also use Resonant Alloy to reshape already-crafted weapon perks. The more legendary weapons you earn, the more Resonant Alloy you can collect. You can carry a total of 80 Resonant Alloy at once.