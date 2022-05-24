How to get Ruinous Element in Destiny 2

The brand new weapon crafting system in Destiny 2 features many new resources to grind for. The ability to create weapons with your own custom rolls is a welcome one, but where and how to find materials isn’t explained well in-game. Ruinous element is one of the new rare crafting resources. This guide will help make you find them.

To farm Ruinous element, you must unlock the crafting system first. After completing the first two missions of the Witch Queen campaign, the Enclave will unlock. After the brief tutorial on crafting your glaive, the ability to start gathering rare crafting materials is enabled.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the glaive is crafted, every legendary weapon has a chance to drop as a resonant weapon. Resonant weapons are easy to spot due to the red box they are outlined with. Once you have a resonant weapon, you must equip it. Each equipped resonant weapon has a special meter called attunement. Once the attunement meter is complete you can then break that weapon down to extract crafting resources.

Ruinous element is a random element on resonant weapons, so getting your hands on a large number of them is the best way to gather a lot of this valuable resource. Completing seasonal activities, campaign missions, and PvP matches is a fantastic source of resonant weapons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crafting rework in Season 17

image via Bungie

Season of the Haunted, the latest season developer Bungie released has changed the entire crafting system in fundamental ways. Bungie has completely reworked most of the crafting components that Witch Queen introduced. Ruinous element, and all of the others like it has been removed from the list of items needed to craft new weapons.

This move attempts to clean up a convoluted crafting system and allow for a streamlined resource hunt with fewer items overcomplicating matters. Due to this change, the Ruinous element is no longer an in Destiny 2, and all traces of it have been erased from player inventories and the crafting table. The only new crafting element will be the Resonant element in the future.