You lucked into (or spent a fair amount of money for) Yelan, the secret agent who loves rolling the dice. One of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact, Yelan puts out a significant amount of damage and slots neatly into almost any team — even mono-Hydro teams alongside her weaker counterpart Xingqiu. Yelan is a beast, but to invest in her you need to find some Runic Fangs to ascend her. Here’s how to get Runic Fang in Genshin Impact.

Runic Fangs drop from a new boss introduced in 2.6, and is located in the Chasm — the Ruin Serpent. This boss is highly mobile and and disappears underground often, reducing your total DPS time significantly. However, there is a way to disable it for a few seconds — but you’ll need at least Level 2 in your Lumenstone Adjuvant. When the Ruin Serpent starts to draw power from the miasma orbs, dispel them using the Adjuvant’s Blooming Light ability. This will stun the Serpent and allow you several seconds of free DPS time.

You will obtain anywhere from two to three Runic Fangs per Serpent kill depending on your World Level. You will need a total of 46 Runic Fangs to fully Ascend your Yelan, so you can expect to fight the Ruin Serpent at least sixteen times to gather enough. We recommend pairing a properly geared Yelan with Pyro characters such as Bennett or Xiangling to burn through the Ruin Serpent’s health quicker via Vaporize damage, just to make the fight a little easier.