How to get Season of the Haunted artifact Nightmare Harvester in Destiny 2

With Destiny 2’s 17th Season, Season of the Haunted, a new artifact is available for you to acquire. You’ll be able to unlock it by working your way through the upcoming seasonal activities, and this will give you access to multiple modifications you can add to your arsenal. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Season of the Haunted Artifact in Destiny 2, the Nightmare Harvester.

How to get the Nightmare Harvester artifact

Nightmare Harvester will be your Artifact for the Season of the Haunted. You’ll steadily be able to level it up as you work your way through the beginning content, unlocking unique modifications. You have the chance to grab it shortly after purchasing the Season of the Haunted Season Pass, and then you complete the starting quest, Operation Midas.

After completing Operation Midas, your Guardian will return to the H.E.L.M, and the next quest for you to grab will be on the bottom left side of the ship called The Leviathan Returns. Walk over to it, and you’ll receive the Artifact before proceeding forward.

With the Artifact, your Guardian will become Reaper of Nightmares. You will need to fight your way through the multiple Nightmares appearing in the corrupted Leviathan as it attempts to connect to the lunar Pyramid. You will be using it during the Nightmare Containment activity, fighting them off using your scythe.

After picking up the Nightmare Harvester, you can access it in your inventory to pick out the best modifications for you to grab or reset it to acquire new ones.