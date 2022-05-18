How to get Silica Pearls in Ark: Survival Evolved

In Ark: Survival Evolved, it’s vital for players to manage their resources sensibly. Whether by having rotating farming schedules, a chore list, or just yelling at your tribemates for using all your materials up, it’s essential to keep track of what’s happening in your base. Players know that running out of a resource at a vital moment can be both frustrating and devastating, so it’s a constant juggling game to make sure everything keeps running smoothly.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Silica Pearls are the one resource that seems useless initially but becomes incredibly important later on. Silica Pearls are the basis for electronics, the resource needed for C4, Turrets, and any electronic-based equipment. This means that if you have a PvP-based tribe, you will need a lot to keep up with the combat that will ensue. To farm Silica Pearls, there are a couple of different methods that you can choose based on your time and willingness to expend effort:

Harvesting Silica Pearls

Image via Studio Wildcard

Silica Pearls can be harvested from the ocean. The best tame for this is the Angler Fish. The Angler Fish is a fast-moving Silica Pearl farming machine that will gather you a bunch of Pearls quickly and efficiently. You’ll be able to find Silica Pearls in small clam-shell-like deposits on the ocean floors. At night, they glow, which makes them much easier to find.

On the Crystal Isles map, if you head to the snow biome at the top of the map and head into the floating bubbles that are often filled with pain and death in the form of many angry ocean dinos, you will be able to harvest them from the giant clam shells there.

Killing Dinos for Silica Pearls

Image via Studio Wildcard

Trilobites give Silica Pearls when killed. However, this is generally difficult as they don’t often gather in easily accessible regions, and they’re not in large groups.

Other dinos that give off Silica Pearls are Eurypterids and Ammonites, which, if you have a good Basiliosaurus or Tusoteuthis, can be easy to farm for the drops.

Silica Pearl Farms

Image via Studio Wildcard

Players can set up their in-house, automatically generating Silica Pearl farm with little effort. Then, by capturing and taming a Phoenix from Scorched Earth, players can have their fiery chicken automatically generate pearls as needed.

If you don’t have the Scorched Earth map, another auto-generator of Silica Pearls is the adorable Gacha. Gacha farms are pretty simple to make and will often produce many valuable resources and save you a lot of time.