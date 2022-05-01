How to get Siluria’s Tree in Elden Ring

Siluria’s Tree is one of the weapons that belong to the two honored as foremost among the Crucible Knights. This powerful great spear is capable of sending enemies flying to the grave. Its weapon art is Siluria’s Woe and it allows you to charge the spear in a spiraling motion before thrusting it forward in a vortex of wind. Charged attacks have the power to blow enemies away. You can even fire tornadoes with this weapon. Here is how you can get Siluria’s Tree in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon, you will need to make your way to Deeproot Depths. This area is one of the late-game areas you can access. There are two methods to enter this area. The first method is to take the coffin from Siofra Aqueduct up the waterfall. The coffin can be accessed after defeating the Valiant Gargoyles. The coffin is in the back of the boss arena near the waterfall. Alternatively, you can use the second method which requires you to reach the location of the Frenzied Flame Proscription Site of Grace. This is done by following the path behind the altar once you defeat Mohg, the Omen.

Make your way to the northwestern section of the Deeproot Depths. Here, you will find a massive tree with a Crucible Knight in front of it. This is Siluria. You will need to defeat this boss in order to obtain their weapon. Defeating them isn’t easy, but you can make it easier by using your horse and launching spells at them. This will allow you to take them out without needing to get within melee range.