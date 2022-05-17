How to get Snapdragon in Genshin Impact

Plants are planted plenty in Genshin Impact, with different types of greenery growing all over the world of Teyvat. One of these plants is the Snapdragon, which is commonly used as a cooking ingredient in many items. More recently, the Snapdragon has been featured as a prominent ingredient in one of the seasonings for the Spices From the West event.

Most of the Snapdragons you’ll find are concentrated in areas around Mondstadt and Liyue. When searching for Snapdragons, you should look in grassy areas or nearby bodies of water, where Snapdragons thrive. Search the maps below to find the exact locations of where to find Snapdragons in the wild:

Here is a map of where you can find Snapdragons in Genshin Impact:

Mondstadt Locations

Image via HoYoverse

As you can see from the map above, most sources of Snapdragons are found near Galesong Hill. To farm for these Snapdragons, it’s recommended to start at Galesong Hill and then head upwards from there. There is also a vendor in the game, Chloris (older sister of the florist Flora in Mondstadt), who sells Snapdragons. Her location rotates between five different locations, but she can generally be found in the location above.

Here are the locations of Snapdragons in Liyue:

Liyue Locations

Image via HoYoverse

Snapdragons are very abundant in Liyue and spread out all over the continent. You can start at Qinyun Peak and work your way clockwise, hitting all the major spots.

What are Snapdragons used for in Genshin Impact?

Snapdragons are a common item found all around the world of Teyvat, and are used commonly in many different recipes. While they are more recently used as ingredients in events such as Spices of the West, you’ll mostly be incorporating these items as ingredients while making food in the game.

Snapdragons are ingredients for the following recipes: