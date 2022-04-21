How to get Solar Ships in No Man’s Sky

Update 3.85 has introduced many changes and features to No Man’s Sky. One of the essential addition to the game in the patch update has been the arrival of Solar Ships. These Starships excel at covering large distances in a short period. For players unable to obtain Solar Ship, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to get one.

As with any Starship in the game, Solar Ships can be found throughout the universe; however, they are more commonly found in the outlaw system. There are several versions of the ship, and each one is designed for covering long distances.

Identifying a Solar Ship is pretty straightforward. Just scan the potential Starship, and it will tell you its class. Once identified, you can buy it using the in-game currency. Solar Ships uses Vesper Sail technology, allowing solar recharge capabilities during space flight, enabling launch system recharging. Furthermore, Vesper Sail is exclusive to Solar Ships and is unavailable for any other Starship.

If you are still unable to obtain a Solar Ship, you can also try the trading platforms. There are more landing pads on trading platforms, so there is a decent chance that you might come across a Solar Ship there.