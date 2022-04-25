Spice is the greatest resource in the entire galaxy in Dune: Spice Wars. The one who controls the most Spice will receive the greatest benefits, but you can expect to draw multiple enemies if you control too much of it and cannot protect it. You’ll want to be careful when you find a Spice Field, and make sure you can begin harvesting it immediately. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Spice in Dune: Spice Wars.

You’ll need to find a Spice Field. Without one, you will not be able to harvest any spice whatsoever. You can discover a Spice Field by sending your Ornithopters out on recon missions, discovering more of the map you’re playing. When you find a Spice Field, you’ll need to act fast to secure it before another faction can control that territory. Luckily, the Spice FIelds do not have limited quantities. To secure a Spice Field, you need to control the village associated with that region.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you gain control of the village, the next step is to create a Refinery. You can make it under the Economy section of the village. Following the creation of the Refinery, you’ll have a Harvester at the ready. You’ll need to click on the Refinery building and Deploy the Harvester to have it begin collecting the Spice. We highly recommend setting the Auto-Recall on so the Harvester will retreat if a Sandworm is detected.