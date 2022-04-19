How to get Storm Crystals in No Man’s Sky, and what they do

Storm Crystals are among the most valuable and useful resources in No Man’s Sky. However, while they’re worth going after, they can be tricky to acquire, meaning you should hold onto them when you do stumble across them. This guide explains how to get Storm Crystals and what they’re used for.

How to get Storm Crystals

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Storm Crystals can be acquired in a couple of ways in No Man’s Sky. The most common method of getting them is by harvesting the crystals from planets with extreme weather. While there’s a storm, the Storm Crystals will shine and sparkle, allowing you to pick them. You can’t harvest them when there isn’t a storm raging, so this can be pretty dangerous. However, you could also get one as a result of scanning a Crystal Fragment or from a container in a Derelict Freighter.

What are Storm Crystals used for?

The best use of Storm Crystals is as a source of cash, but only if you don’t need them for one of the few recipes that they’re included in. Sell them if you can. The following list shows every recipe that uses Storm Crystals.