How to get the Adventurous Hat cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Be whoever you want to be with the help of the many cosmetic items you can find scattered about the Wonderlands. Edit your makeup, tattoos, scars, and more with these items to truly make your character feel unique. You will collect most of these cosmetics as you go, but some of them are quite rare to find, 13 to be exact. Here is how you can get the Adventurous Hat cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Mix high fantasy with the thrills of the wild west with the Adventurous Hat. This facial feature adds an old-school cowboy hat to your character, giving them the appearance of an old western protagonist. Of course, this item won’t be easy to find and requires a little bit of farming. Luckily, you won’t need to go too far into the game to farm for this item. Unfortunately, you will have to farm a boss, which is a little bit of a pain.

Progress through the campaign until after completing the tutorial and the Brighthoof area. This area is complete after you return the Sword of Souls and cleanse Brighthoof of the undead hordes. You will receive the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest. Head to the Weepwild Dankness and complete this quest. At the end of the quest, you will fight the Banshee boss. Make sure to bring fire elemental weapons to deal with her. You can return to the area to farm her by using the Corrupted Heart fast travel point. Remember to raise your Loot Luck stat before you try to farm for this item. You can raise this stat by collecting Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. You can also raise your Chaos Level if you have completed the campaign.