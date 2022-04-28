How to get the Aeolak Rifle in Warframe

The Aoelak is a Rifle that was introduced to Warframe with the Angels of the Zariman update. This unusual automatic rifle feels strangely familiar and has two fire modes. The primary fire packs radiation damage. Meanwhile, the alternate fire charges up to launch an explosive projectile. The fast fire rate and high critical chance, along with a solid status chance, mean this weapon has interesting hybrid build potential.

How to get the Aeolak Rifle

The first thing that players need to do is play through the Angels of the Zariman quest. This will give them access to the Chrysalith hub. In the Chrysalith, you can find NPCs to speak to, and one of them called Quinn will give out bounties. By completing these bounties, players can earn the blueprint for the Aeolak Rifle. They can then earn the component Blueprints in the endless Zariman mission rewards. You can also purchase the weapon directly from the shop if you would prefer not to wait. It will cost 225 Platinum.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Aeolak Rifle Stats