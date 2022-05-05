How to get the Albinauric Bow in Elden Ring

A good bow is hard to come by in the Lands Between. While some bows can be found quickly, you need to wait a long time before you can get your hands on some of them. The Albinauric Bow is one of the latter. This bow comes equipped with the Might Shot weapon art that allows you to fire an arrow that can penetrate your opponent’s guard, dealing more damage than a standard arrow shot. This weapon is great if you are creating a bow build or just want a bow that is sturdy enough to use as a backup. Here is how you can get the Albinauric Bow in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can obtain this weapon from two sources. Unfortunately, both of those sources are in the Consecrated Snowfield. This is one of the later areas in the game. To reach this area, you will need to grab both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion. These can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics, given to you by Albus, and in Castle Sol after you defeat Commander Niall. Once you have both halves, you can use the Secret Haligtree Medallion on the Grand Lift of Rold to reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

Now that you have made it to the Consecrated Snowfield, you will need to farm the Albinauric enemies in the area to obtain the bow. There are two types of Albinaurics; ones that appear riding on the backs of wolves and ones that are perched on rooftops in the Evergaol. The Albinaurics on wolfback can be found near the Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace where the snow is really harsh and it is hard to see. You can also find them to the southeast of Ordina, the town to the north. To farm the normal Albinauric archers, you will need to enter the Evergaol in Ordina. The Albinaurics can then be found on the rooftops.