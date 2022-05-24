The Season of Alola has come to an end in Pokémon Go. The next season will arrive on June 1, but before this happens, the finale event, Alola to Alola, will be happening from May 25 to 31, starting at 10 PM in your local time zone. There will be an exclusive Special Research ticket available to all players for the finale event, but there are certain requirements for this Special Research ticket. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Alola to Alola Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go.

How to get the Alola to Alola Special Research ticket

You can get the Alola to Alola Special Research ticket through two methods. The first and quickest way is to have finished all of the Season of Alola significant events that happened since the start. These Special Research events centered on Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’Ula Island, and Poni Island, all areas you could visit in the Alola region. These tasks were available at specific times and will continue to be available until June 1. After completing all four of them, the Alola to Alola Special Research ticket unlocks on your account.

However, if you have not finished all of these projects and will be unable to do so before June 1, you will need to purchase the Special Research ticket directly. It will be available in Pokémon Go’s in-game store. It will cost you real-world money, and the price will vary based on region. These are the only two methods to obtain the Alola to Alola Special Research ticket.

If you can quickly wrap up those for Special Research projects, you’ll have to act fast to unlock the Alola to Alola Special Research. Upon doing so, you’ll have the chance to pick one of four themed tickets centered on your preferred island, each offering unique rewards for completing them before May 31.