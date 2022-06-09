How to get the Among Us Back Bling and Emote in Fortnite

Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers. The game has had a ton of collaborations over the years with heavy-hitting properties like Star Wars, God of War, and various Marvel/DC franchises. Now, the hit online game is collaborating with another big title: The viral indie hit, Among Us.

Innersloth and Epic announced the crossover, which includes both a back bling modeled after a crewmate from Among Us and the “Distraction Dance” emote, on June 9. The Among Us developer also stated that players would have until June 9, 2023 — a whole year from the collaboration’s announcement — to earn the cosmetics associated with the collaboration. Don’t expect to get these cosmetics for free, however. You’ll have to pay a bit of real-world money, but not inside Fortnite’s item shop.

How to unlock the Among Us cosmetics in Fortnite

The Among Us cosmetics can only be earned by purchasing either a copy of Among Us or a Stars pack (Among Us’ in-game currency) via the Epic Games Store. If you purchase Among Us or a pack of Stars through another digital marketplace, such as the Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo stores, you will not unlock the Fortnite cosmetics. Additionally, if you already own Among Us on the Epic Games Store, you will not retroactively earn the cosmetics; you’ll have to purchase a bundle of Stars to do that.

Luckily, both Among Us and its Star bundles are pretty cheap. The game only costs $4.99, while the cheapest Star bundle is $1.99 for 20 Stars.

Make sure the EGS account you’re purchasing Among Us on is the same one you use to play Fortnite. Once you buy the game/Stars, simply log into Fortnite on any console, and the cosmetics should be in your locker.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Will Among Us cosmetics come to the Fortnite item shop?

The Among Us cosmetics are not available in the item shop at the time of writing, but Innersloth has confirmed in a Q&A on Among Us’ store page that both the back bling and emote will be available in the Fortnite item shop at a later date. It’s unknown when this will be, but we’ll update this article when either Epic or Innersloth provides more clarity on the cosmetics’ item shop release date.

For now, your best bet is to purchase either Among Us or a bundle of Stars from the Epic Games store if you want to get your hands on these items.