How to get the Antspur Rapier in Elden RIng

The Antspur Rapier is one of the more highly sought after weapons for those who want to participate in PVP combat. This rapier has innate Scarlet Rot buildup on it of 50, but that’s not all. While this weapon may come with a generic weapon art, you can change it to be whatever you want. This weapon can be even more powerful because you can put blood buildup on it as well. This way the weapon can deal double the status effects. Here is how you can get the Antspur Rapier in Elden Ring.

To get your hands on this weapon, you will need to make your way to the Altus Plateau region of the Lands Between. This is the region to the north of both Limgrave and Liurnia. To reach this area, you will need to collect both halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight. This will allow you to take the Grand Lift of Dectus from the northern section of Liurnia up to the plateau. You can also traverse the dungeon that connects the Liurnia ravine to the plateau, but that is unadvised if you are new to the game or underleveled.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, make your way north down the central path of the area between the plateau and Mt. Gelmir. This will lead you to the Shaded Castle on the northern side of the region. When you reach the castle, head west and go to the rocky area nearby. Here you will find the NPC Maleigh Marias, Shaded Castle Castellan. This is a hostile NPC that will attack you on site. Defeat them to obtain the Antspur Rapier.