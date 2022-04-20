How to get the Armor That Sucks unique armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Armor That Sucks does more than make you laugh cause of its name. This armor isn’t just some throw-away item that isn’t helpful. In fact, some would say this armor is quite good. This armor’s ability increases all your damage dealt by 20% but only when you are facing skeletons or zombies. While this may not apply all the time, this armor is quite helpful during a large chunk of the game since you will be fighting the undead fairly often. Here is how you get the Armor That Sucks unique armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will actually obtain this armor pretty on in the game. Like most of the unique items, you will get the Armor That Sucks from a specific source. You will also only receive it once throughout the campaign. To receive this armor, you just need to progress through the campaign. During the beginning of the campaign, you will be guided to Queen’s Gate. At this time, you will receive the Hero of Brighthoof quest.

During the Hero of Brighthoof quest, you will need to progress through Queen’s Gate to reach Brighthoof. After entering Brighthoof, you will face off against a horde of the undead. Once the city is cleared, Paladin Mike will be waiting near the gate to the castle. This is where the quest will conclude. As a reward for completing the quest, you will receive the Armor That Sucks. Not quite the reward you were hoping for, but it will do. You will be low-level when you get this armor for the first time. If you want to get an enhanced version of this armor, you can do so by purchasing it from the vending machines whenever it makes an appearance.

