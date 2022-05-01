How to get the Aspect of the Crucible: Breath incantation in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of wonderful incantations that are new to Soulsborne games. Among these incantations are the Aspects of the Crucible. Each of these incantations is wielded by the Crucible Knights that you can find throughout the Lands Between and each one is just as deadly as the next. The Breath incantation allows you to spew fire while you walk. This fire comes out in a massive wave that blankets a wide area in front of you so you can roast your foes with ease. Here is how you can get the Aspect of the Crucible Breath incantation in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this incantation, you will first need to make your way to Volcano Manor. Volcano Manor is located in the northwestern section of Altus Plateau. You can reach Altus Plateau by obtaining the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight and taking the Grand Lift of Dectus up from Liurnia or by traversing the dungeon that connects northern Liurnia to the plateau. Once you reach the plateau, head to the northwest and climb Mt. Gelmir. This will lead you to Volcano Manor.

After you reach Volcano Manor, talk to Tanith. You will need to complete her questline which involves defeating a bunch of NPCs and the boss Rykard the Blasphemous. After defeating Rykard, Tanith can be found in his boss arena. Defeat Tanith and you will be invaded by the Crucible Knight that was standing next to her in Volcano Manor. Defeat the Crucible Knight and you will be rewarded the incantation.