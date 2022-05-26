How to get the Asura Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

You can get the Asura Island Token by completing a questline that is found on the island. This quest requires you to participate in the island’s Coop PvE or PvP quest. To get to the island, head to Shushire. The island is found somewhat south of the continent’s port.

Note: Asura Island is an adventure island, meaning it is only available at the top of the hour on certain days. Diligently check your in-game calendar to see when Asura Island will be available for you to enter. If Asura Island is not slated to appear, you will not be able to enter the island.

To begin the quest, you first need to head to the merchant Ghostwhisper Spirit [Blood Shard Exchange]. Here, you can exchange Blood Shards, items you receive while participating in the island’s PvP and PvE quests. You’ll need to turn in 100 to the Ghostwhisper Spirit to obtain the item: Challenge of Blood. This is an item that allows you to start a chain of quests that begins with “A Mysterious Creature.”

Complete the quest “A Mysterious Creature,” and then the quest “Gangwoon’s Rematch.” The latter quest will reward you with the Asura Island Token, alongside 50 Gold, 2,500 Silver, and +1 Courage.

Asura Island PvP Quest

This PvP quest is the main way you’ll earn Blood Shards to exchange for the “Challenge of Blood” item. Fortunately, there aren’t any complex mechanics to take note of like some other PvP islands. Asura Island is a no-holds-barred free-for-all island where you get points for eliminating other players. Eliminate the most players, and gain the most rewards.

First-place winners will receive x100 Blood Shards.

winners will receive x100 Blood Shards. Second-place winners will receive x80 Blood Shards.

winners will receive x80 Blood Shards. Third-place winners will receive x70 Blood Shards.

winners will receive x70 Blood Shards. Fourth-place winners will receive x50 Blood Shards.

winners will receive x50 Blood Shards. All participants (provided they earn a minimum amount of points) will receive x20 Blood Shards.

Each quest will require a subsequent visit when you return. Additionally, you most likely won’t earn 200 Blood Shards in one run, so you’ll have to come back to Asura Island a few times to get the Island Soul. However, it’s not particularly a taxing island, so be sure to knock this one out when you can.