How to get the Banshee Claw unique melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Banshee Claw is a massive two-handed melee weapon that is really powerful. For those who have also gotten the Wailing Banshee legendary, the Banshee Claw is very similar. The Wailing Banshee’s ability creates three projectiles whenever you strike an enemy with a melee attack. These projectiles hit other enemies and deal 50% weapon damage to them. The Banshee Claw only creates one projectile when you hit an enemy, but that projectile deals 70% weapon damage to the target it hits. Here is how you get the Banshee Claw unique melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unique weapons are ones that aren’t legendary that have the red text modifiers similar to legendary items. These weapons stand out amongst others thanks to the abilities they have. To obtain these items, you typically need to complete a task or quest. For the Banshee Claw, you need to complete the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest in the Weepwild Dankness.

This quest is actually a campaign quest that you will complete relatively early on in the game. You will typically come across this quest between levels 12 and 16. It becomes available after you complete the Brighthoof section of the campaign and get told to find a bard. During this quest, you will end up fighting the Banshee boss. This boss is relatively easy to fight and doesn’t pose much of a threat. After beating the boss for the first time and finishing the quest, you will receive the Banshee Claw as a reward. You can also get this weapon later on from the vending machines, but that is rare and may take a while. Your best chance of obtaining this weapon through the vending machines is to play offline.