How to get the Barbaric Brow cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Keeping up with your appearance is important, especially when you are running around in a fantasy world trying to take on the Dragon Lord. While you unlock a bunch of cosmetics while you make your way through the story, there are 13 cosmetic items that are rare to find. Most of these cosmetic items need to be farmed from specific enemies in the world. Here is how you can get the Barbaric Brow cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Barbaric Brow is one of the rare cosmetic items that may take you a long time to find. This item is a rare drop from a boss found later in the story and it gives you the aesthetic of someone who is ready to take on a group of enemies in a horrific rage. Of course, that is if you can get it to drop. Of all the cosmetic items, this one seems to be the hardest to obtain. To attempt to get it, you will need to reach the final section of the Overworld.

You will reach the final section of the Overworld after you complete the Son of a Witch quest and defeat Wastard. Head to the left of Karnok’s Wall and you will find the Sunfang Oasis. You will need to complete the side quest here called The Ditcher. This side quest ends with you fighting the boss Salissa. This boss is very susceptible to shock and fire damage, so make sure you bring weapons that can deal damage in those elements. To make obtaining this cosmetic item a little easier, make sure to raise your Loot Luck stat by finding the Lucky Dice around the world and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. If you have already beaten the game, you can also raise your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber.