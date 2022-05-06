How to get the Beastman’s Cleaver in Elden Ring

When it comes to heavy weapons, there are a lot of them in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, if you want to use curved swords, many of them require some sort of scaling with dexterity. The Beastman’s Cleaver stands out because it is one of the few curved greatswords that solely rely on strength for its scaling. This weapon comes equipped with the Spinning Slash weapon art that allows you to chain together spinning attacks that can hit enemies on all sides. You can change this weapon art if you see fit. Here is how you can get the Beastman’s Cleaver in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on this weapon, you will need to wait until you’ve cleared a good portion of the campaign. This weapon is only able to be obtained in the Crumbling Farum Azula. To reach this area, you will first need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants and defeat the Fire Giant boss. Once you have defeated the boss, make your way to the Forge of the Giants. Talk to Melina and a cutscene will play out. After the cutscene, you will awaken in Crumbling Farum Azula.

You can farm the Azula Beastmen that wield this weapon to obtain it. Unfortunately, there are not that many of them in the area. The best one to farm is near the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace. From this Site of Grace, go down the lift and one of the Beastmen will be on the stairs at the bottom. You find an Azula Beastman earlier in the campaign by going to The Four Belfries. Using one of the warping stones here will take you to Crumbling Farum Azula where you can find one of these Beastmen.