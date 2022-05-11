How to get the Black Flame Ritual incantation in Elden Ring

Gain access to the power of the fearsome Godskin Apostles thanks to the Black Flame Ritual. You may have seen the Godskin enemies use this incantation against you. Now it is your turn to use it against them. The Black Flame Ritual incantation allows you to summon a circle of black flame pillars around you. You can take advantage of damage increases from the Godfrey Icon talisman by charging this incantation. Charging this incantation also increases the size of the pillars that spawn, making them even more deadly. Here is how you can get the Black Flame Ritual incantation in Elden Ring.

To obtain this incantation, you will first need to progress through the game to the point where you reach the Crumbling Farum Azula. To reach this area, you need to get to the Mountaintops of the Giants and defeat the Fire Giant boss. This boss is rather difficult, but you can summon Alexander to help you and you can use Torrent. After defeating the Fire Giant, go up the mountain past where the boss fight took place to Forge of the Giants. Talk to Melina there and a cutscene will start. After the cutscene, you will awaken in the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Progress through the Crumbling Farum Azula area until you reach the Dragon Temple. From there, head down the curved staircase and you will enter the Dragon Temple Altar. Here, you will fight the Godskin Duo. For this boss fight, you will need to fight the Godskin Apostle and Noble at the same time. It is a rather difficult boss fight, but it can easily be done by focusing on one enemy at a time. Keep in mind that they don’t permanently stay dead once killed and that they will respawn. After completing the boss fight, you will be rewarded with the Black Flame Ritual incantation.