How to get the Blood Key in V Rising

One of the most coveted items in V Rising is the Blood Key. The item being the only Legendary tier gear in the game, is extremely hard to acquire. Not only do you need to finish the main storyline but also tackle the hardest boss in the game.

How to unlock Blood Key in V Rising

Blood Key is a level 27 gear, the highest gear level currently in the game. It can only be acquired when you’ve completed the story quests followed by defeating Solarus the Immaculate. That said, it’s not as simple as it may seem since Solarus is probably the hardest boss to defeat in the game.

Solarus is an 80-level boss that can be found in Fortress of Light, which is on the eastern side of Silverlight Hills. The boss has three phases, each with unique attack patterns. Before fighting Solarus, make sure you have several health potions in your stock. Furthermore, avoid entering the battle if your gear and weapons are below level 80, as it’s going to be incredibly difficult.

Once you defeat Solarus, you’ll receive the recipe for Blood Key. The ingredients required for crafting Blood Key are as follows: 21x Dark Silver Ingot, 6x Gold Ingot, 300x Gem Dust, and 3x Primal Blood Essence. It’s worth noting that even the ingredients for Blood Key are not easy to obtain; hence, it might take a while before you get your hands on the legendary item.