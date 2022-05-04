How to get the Boba Fett skin in Fortnite

Boba Fett is one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe. Thanks to a collaboration with Disney and Epic Games, the iconic bounty hunter is now a gettable skin in the popular battle royale Fortnite. The first Star Wars movie that Boba Fett appeared in was Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and also appeared in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. While Boba is most known for his appearance in the films his skin is based on his recent Disney Plus show The Book of Boba Fett.

The Boba Fett skin is purchasable in the Fortnite item shop through a couple of options. First is buying the skin through the Boba Fett Bundle which includes the skin (which includes a built-in emote), the Z-6 back bling, the Gaffi Stick harvesting tool, and Boba Fett’s Starship glider for 3,500 v-bucks.

Each item is available separately as well. The Boba Fett skin (which includes the Z-6 Jetpack back bling) sells for 1,500 v-bucks as well as Boba Fett’s Starship while you can purchase the Gaffi Stick by itself for 800 v-bucks. Boba Fett’s partners Fennec Shand and Krrsantan are also available in a separate bundle for those who are interested.